MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama says 61 new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest so far. And Dr Malama says the country has also recorded 3,594 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. In a statement, Thursday, Dr Malama said the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 1,855, with 574 recorded in the month of June alone. “In the last 24 hours, we recorded the highest ever number of deaths since the beginning of...



