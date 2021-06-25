THE annual rate of inflation has increased to 24.6 percent in June, up from 23.2 percent recorded last month, mainly induced by price increase in some food items, ZSA data shows. Announcing Zambia’s annual rate of inflation for the month of June, Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA) interim statistician general Mulenga Musepa disclosed that the increased inflation this month was 24.6 per cent and was largely driven by price increase in some food items such as fresh fish and meats, among others. “The annual inflation rate for June, 2021, increased to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.