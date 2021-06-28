AMNESTY International has noted that a number of people have been unlawfully killed mainly by State officials or supporters of the Patriotic Front. And Amnesty International has documented that the erosion of human rights intensified under the leadership of Michael Sata’s successor, President Edgar Lungu, as evidenced by the severe restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression and association. According to the Amnesty International report titled ‘ruling by fear and repression’ conducted between June 2020 and January 2021, the report stated that police shot dead Mapenzi Chibulo and Frank...



