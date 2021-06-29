LUSAKA Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba says the Amnesty International Report is maliciously biased and meant to paint the party black in the eyes of the public. Reacting to the Amnesty Report which stated that a number of people had been unlawfully killed mainly by State officials or supporters of the PF, Kamba said the report was deliberately drafted to project the PF as generally violent. “As the PF in Lusaka, we would like to strongly protest the report by Amnesty International which was deliberately drafted to project the ruling...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.