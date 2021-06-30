AMNESTY International says over the past five years, government has used the charge of defamation of the President to arrest a number of critical opposition leaders, human rights defenders, among others, simply for peacefully exercising their human rights. According to the Amnesty International Report titled ‘ruling by fear and repression’ conducted between June 2020 and January 2021, the report stated that the government had employed colonial-era legislation on libel and defamation of the President. “Over the past five years, the government has used the charge of defamation of the president...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.