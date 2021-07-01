PF Lusaka Province chairman Kennedy Kamba says encouraging people to eat Kandolo (sweet potatoes) during the prevailing harsh economy times is in line with the party’s pro-poor policy. But MDC leader Felix Mutati says people should not be forced to eat in a particular way. In a statement, Wednesday, Kamba urged Zambians to promote the African product. “Those of us who grew up in komboni (shanty compound), we eat kandolo because it’s a very delicious sweet potato! I wish to appeal to all Zambians, let us promote our own African...
