CHINESE investor and owner of Wonderful Group and Marco Polo Tiles, Yaochi Huang, says Zambians are content with little things and are not ambitious. And Yaochi says he hopes President Edgar Lungu wins next month’s general elections because regime change could bring about a different set of policies. Meanwhile, Chris Xing, a Chinese pig farmer, says Zambia is such a dedicated Christian nation, that some citizens believe the Chinese people were sent by God to come and give them jobs. This is contained in a just released 75-minute-long video documentary...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.