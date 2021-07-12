LUANGENI UPND aspiring member of parliament Noel Nkhoma says government should not interfere in the agriculture market and has promised that once the party is ushered into office, it will propagate for a free market. And Democratic Party Candidate Danton Ndhlovu has lamented that the price offered to farmers for their produce was demotivating. Meanwhile, Chipata Central NAREP aspiring member of parliament Mercy Mbewe says the COVID-19 rules are not properly being followed in the area because of the economic challenges that people are facing. Jackson Ngoma who is Chipata...



