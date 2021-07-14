PF vice-presidential campaign coordinator Given Lubinda says no normal person would want to take part in a competition that they know is already rigged. And PF member of the central committee Stephen Kampyongo says Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya and Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Felix Mutati are in the UPND Alliance because they have nowhere to run to. Commenting on Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks that he was aware that the PF were trying to rig the elections but would fail, Lubinda said no normal person would want to take...



