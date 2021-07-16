THE Zambia Police says it has recorded an increase in the number of road traffic accidents, injuries, and fatalities in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year. In a statement, Thursday, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale stated that a total of 8, 407 road traffic accidents were recorded in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 6, 143 road traffic accidents recorded in the same corresponding period in 2020. He said Lusaka recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 4,...



