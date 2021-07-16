THE European Union has deployed 32 long-term observers to carry out a comprehensive observation of the electoral process across all 10 provinces. Speaking during the flagging off of the observers, Thursday, EU deputy chief observer Dimitra Ioannou said the observers would meet with political parties, electoral officers, among others to collect the necessary information. “The European Union from the invitation of the authorities of the Republic of Zambia has deployed an election observer mission to observe the 12 August general elections. The election observer mission is led by Mrs Maria...



