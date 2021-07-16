PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he will remain a Christian after he retires in 2026. And President Lungu says the clergy should convict those who seek power so that they can be accountable. Meanwhile, President Lungu says the COVID-19 empowerment fund was a well-meaning initiative and not meant to lure the beneficiaries into voting for the PF. Speaking when he met the clergy in Kalulushi, Thursday, President Lungu said he would still believe in God even after retiring in 2026 because he was a Christian before 2011 and 2015. He also...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.