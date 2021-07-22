Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says it is unacceptable for the name of Zambia and its people to be dragged through the mud with the unfortunate association to possible illegal arms trading. Lifuka was commenting on a story that the European Union Naval Force Mediterranean Operation IRINI intercepted a vessel at sea, carrying the Zambian flag for being suspected of ferrying illegal arms, which is in violation of the Arms Embargo on Libya. In an interview, Lifuka wondered what business Russians had on a Zambian registered vessel. “The story carried in...