UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema at the joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HAKAINDE Hichilema says the August election is an opportunity for Zambians to end their suffering by changing government, further stating that everything including marrying, has become expensive under the PF. Speaking when he addressed Chinkuli residents in Chongwe, Saturday, Hichilema said he wanted to take away people’s misery. “PF yaleta mabvuto mumanyumba, elo ba PF babwela kuno ati ‘pabwato, pabwato’, mwaibala mabvuto yalimumanyumba? Ntau yochinja yafika, kuti tisilize mabvuto, tichose mabvuto, naise tinkale kwati bantu osati under PF. Mulina mwai 12 August ilipafupi. Tisilize mabvuto. Tibachose bantu aba bayende ba...