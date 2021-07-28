MINISTRY of Health permanent secretary Dr Kennedy Malama says another consignment of 151,200 Johnson and Johnson vaccine is expected in the country today. And Dr Malama says 640 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Speaking during a press briefing, Tuesday, Dr Malama further said the 4.4 million doses of vaccines which government procured were expected in the country within this quarter. He said over 3,000 dose 1 of the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as 5,699 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were...



