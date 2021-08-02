Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga addresses delegates at the induction of the national adjudication committee on SADC media awards at government complex in Lusaka on March 31, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has announced that grade nine, 11 and 12 classes for both boarding and day secondary schools, as well as grade 10 for boarding schools, will reopen on Thursday, August 5. Government has also announced that grade seven classes at Primary schools will also re-open on August 5. Speaking during a briefing, Monday, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga said the decision to reopen schools would enable examination classes to prepare adequately. “When the last directives were issued on 16th July 2021, it was made clear...