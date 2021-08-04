SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says President Edgar Lungu will not participate in the Presidential debate as he has not received any official communication from Diamond TV. And UPND Alliance leader Hakainde Hichilema has apologised for not being able to attend the debate, stating that he is in Mbala and could face police hurdles on his way back which might delay him from being punctual. In a statement, Wednesday, Chipampe said the Head of State was not officially invited to the debate. He...



