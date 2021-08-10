INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned that his officers will not hesitate to arrest people who will be found posting unverified results and statements on social media. Speaking during a media briefing, Tuesday, Kanganja said 12,152 police officers had been deployed to man polling stations. “Zambia will be holding its general elections on 12th August 2021. In this regard, the Zambia Police Service as a law enforcement agency stands ready to ensure that peace and order prevail before, during and after the election. As you may be aware,...



