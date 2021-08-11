UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with his running mate Mutale Nalumango during the filing in of the presidential nominations at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

COPPERBELT Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi says police have only blocked UPND presidential running mate Mutale Nalumango from entering the province, and not Hakainde Hichilema. In a post on his official Facebook page, Wednesday, Hakainde Hichilema posted that “they can block us from going to the Copperbelt but they can’t block the Copperbelt from voting for us”. And in another post, he stated; “Kopala, batu bloka nafuti!!!!! (They have blocked us again). But Bally will be on radio pa 10:00 hours. The whole country will be tuned in. The whole...