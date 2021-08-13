People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda addresses journalists shortly after the filing in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PEOPLE’s Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says President Edgar Lungu will not have any choice if people have decided that he should be voted out.

Commenting on President Lungu’s remarks in which he said he was hopeful that he would emerge winner and hand the instruments of power to himself, Banda said the will of the people would triumph over anybody’s desires.

“If people decide that he should go, I don’t think that he will have any choice. When people say that he should go, I don’t think they can manipulate anything from this election. We believe that the will of the people will triumph over anybody’s desires,” Banda said in a brief interview.

Banda, who voted from Lusaka’s Mtendere Township said he was impressed with the voter turnout.

“I think the voter turnout is quite impressive. We are very happy with what we are seeing, people have realized that they want to exercise their right, so we are very happy and we hope that it will reflect the will of the people,” said Banda.

Meanwhile, the PAC leader said the shutting down of the internet by the government was alarming.

Speaking when he addressed the nation, Wednesday evening, President Lungu said he was hopeful and prayerful that he would be the winner so that he hands over the instruments of power to himself. .

“I will be President until the winner from tomorrow’s presidential elections is sworn in. I am hopeful and prayerful that I will be the winner so that I hand over the instruments of power to myself. As long as I am President, I will not countenance or tolerate violence. That is why I have activated the defence force to support the police in some trouble spots to ensure peace is guaranteed to all citizens, before, during and after the elections,” said President Lungu.