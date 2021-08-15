OUR Civic Duty (OCiDA) chairperson Simon Zukas has advised President Edgar Lungu to concede defeat.

In a statement to News Diggers! Sunday, Dr Zukas said any unbiased observer seeing the figures being disclosed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia could come to a conclusion that Hakainde Hichilema had won the Presidency.

“I endorse Saturday’s plea by Hon Fackson Shamenda to President Lungu to concede defeat. By doing so, President Lungu will be acting with honour and assisting in keeping Zambia peaceful until the official figures are finally announced by ECZ. Any unbiased observer seeing the figures being disclosed by ECZ can come to no other conclusion than that Hakainde Hichilema has won the Presidency in this election,” stated Dr Zukas.