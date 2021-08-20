OUTGOING President Edgar Lungu’s friend Valden Findlay says the Drug Enforcement Commission (DRC) has not told him why his accounts have been frozen. Meanwhile, Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) says it is happy that law enforcement agencies like the DEC are being alert and acting on anything suspicious. In a brief interview, Findlay lamented that he was disturbed by this. “There is no reason, I have not been given a reason. How would you feel? I am just disturbed that’s all,” said Findlay. Impeccable sources told News Diggers that Findlay was...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.