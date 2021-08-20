OUTGOING President Edgar Lungu’s friend Valden Findlay says the Drug Enforcement Commission (DRC) has not told him why his accounts have been frozen. Meanwhile, Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) says it is happy that law enforcement agencies like the DEC are being alert and acting on anything suspicious. In a brief interview, Findlay lamented that he was disturbed by this. “There is no reason, I have not been given a reason. How would you feel? I am just disturbed that’s all,” said Findlay. Impeccable sources told News Diggers that Findlay was...
