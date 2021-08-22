FDD president Edith Nawakwi has congratulated President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema and Vice-President elect Mutale Nalumango on their victory in the just ended general elections. In a statement, Sunday, Nawakwi said the victory was a clear evidence of the trust which the Zambian people placed in President-Elect Hichilema to steer the nation to greater heights. “It is with great pleasure that I convey my sincere and on behalf of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) on your overwhelming mandate given to you and Her Honor the Vice-President-Elect on your ascension to...



