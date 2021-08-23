LAW Association of Zambia Honorary Secretary Sokwani Chilembo says while the President has the powers to pardon prisoners despite the country being in a transitional period, a benefitting inmate should not have a pending appeal before any court of law. And President Edgar Lungu’s press aide Isaac Chipampe says he needs to verify whether Chishimba Kambwili had withdrawn his appeal when the outgoing Head of State pardoned him. In a statement, Saturday, Chilembo said he projected that the President acted on a recommendation from the Advisory Committee as he exercised...



