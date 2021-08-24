Former secretary to the cabinet Leslie Mbula at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Secretary to the Cabinet Leslie Mbula says under the UPND government, the Judiciary should be allowed to operate without interference. And Mbula has advised President-elect Hakainde Hichilema to condemn corruption at all times and allow the procurement systems to operate within the law. In an interview, Mbula observed that there had been interference in the operation of the Judiciary. “The Judiciary is supposed to operate professionally without any interference but there has been so much interference. The police must be allowed to function according to the law. Instructions can...