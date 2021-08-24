Members of the public display Zambian flag during the day of Prayer and Fasting held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on February 22, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INDEPENDENT Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) president Bishop David Masupa has called on President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema to maintain the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, claiming it has brought a lot of order in Zambia. In an interview, Bishop Masupa said since its establishment in 2016, the Ministry had come up with rules on how churches should regulate themselves. “First of all, we need to ask ourselves what was the main objective unto which the outgoing President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, what was the underlying objective for the formation of this...