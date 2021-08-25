Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka has advised the UPND government to depoliticize the public service by appointing credible and capable individuals in the civil service. And Lifuka says Zambia should not have any President who finds themselves in a position where there is a possibility of removing their immunity because of criminal allegations. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s “Costa” programme, Lifuka said President Hakainde Hichilema did not owe a political debt to anyone except the Zambian people. “Because of the politicization of the public service, it is inevitable that...