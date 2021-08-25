THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has seized four motor vehicles belonging to PF cadre Maxwell Chongu. This follows operations conducted by the Commission where various individuals have been searched and some properties seized. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga said members of the public had been providing information on suspected financial crimes, particularly money laundering. He added that among the vehicles seized include an unregistered Toyota Land Cruiser and Toyota Hilux, a Mark X with registration number BBA 4238 and a Small Truck with registration number...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.