PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has declared that his administration shall not condone lawlessness, insisting that this marks the end of caderism. And former president Edgar Lungu was yesterday booed by thousands of citizens at Heroes Stadium when he arrived to hand over the instruments of power to the UPND leader. Giving his inaugural speech, Tuesday, President Hichilema vowed to restore the rule of law. “We will restore the rule of law, general order in our public places and communities, and return our country back to normalcy. Read my lips, no more...



