UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says he has been warned not to talk about matters relating to State House, referring all such queries to President Hakainde Hichilema’s spokesperson Anthony Bwalya. And Bwalya says matters relating to where the President lives and works are “matters of state protocol and procedure”. Meanwhile, veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga says it is not unusual for a sitting President to opt not to stay in State House. Zambia Daily Mail quoted Imenda saying President Hichilema was not going to relocate to State House but would continue...



