Former vice-president Dr Guy Scott with his wife Charlotte greets Obvious Mwaliteta during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema at Heroes Stadium on August 24

FORMER Vice-President Dr Guy Scott says he feels relieved and pleased that President Hakainde Hichilema won the presidential elections, stating that Zambia is definitely in safe hands. And Dr Scott has cautioned the UPND administration to be wary of some tricky operators in the government system who may want to continue operating in a “business-as-usual” manner. In an interview, Dr Scott said seven years ago, Zambia entered a phase of government where the quest for personal power took centre stage. He added that the previous regime had limited people’s freedoms...