UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi says it’s not the desire of alliance partners to ask President Hakainde Hichilema for which position to get as he has the mandate to choose who to appoint to various offices. And UPND Alliance member Kelvin Bwalya Fube says he agrees with State Counsel John Sangwa on the need to amend the Constitution by addressing certain concerns raised by the people. Meanwhile, UPND Alliance member Felix Mutati says in order for the new government to achieve its targeted goal of free education, it will have...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.