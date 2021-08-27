VICE-President Mutale Nalumango has challenged women to rise up and be counted in as far as politics is concerned because they are more selfless and motherly by nature. And Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland has expressed concern over the levels of violence in both the public domain and domestic settings. Speaking when the visiting Commonwealth Secretary General paid a courtesy call on her, Thursday, Vice-President Nalumango expressed disappointment at the low participation of women in the last elections owing to the hostile environment before and during the electoral process. She...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.