South African-based PF member Bizwell Mutale hands over a 25 kg bag of mealie meal to PF Secretary General Davies Mwila as Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri looks on at the PF secretariat yesterday. Mutale donated a total of 4,000 bags of mealie meal to DMMU for hunger stricken areas.

PF national mobilization committee member Bizwell Mutale has raised concern about the appointment of Given Lubinda as the opposition party’s vice-president, arguing that the party cannot rebrand and rebuild by retaining those who put the party in disarray. In a letter dated August 25 and addressed to PF president Edgar Lungu, Mutale stated that rebranding meant that the interim leadership committee should consist of new faces. “I am writing to you concerning the letter dated 24th August 2021. I want to agree with you that the party has gone through...