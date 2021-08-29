PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has fired Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja and his two deputies Charity Katanga and Richard Mweene, replacing them with Remmy Kajoba, Milner Muyambango and Doris Chibombe respectively. And President Hichilema says all police commissioners have been relieved of their duties but some of them might be reappointed under a new, orderly command structure in which the Inspector General will be in charge. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has relived the services of the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force and the Zambia National Service service chiefs. Addressing the nation,...



