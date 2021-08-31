NEWLY-APPOINTED Minister of Finance Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says some reports he has received indicate that the PF government was making things worse by acquiring new debt even during the campaign period, but he will know for sure in the next few days. And Musokotwane says his government wants to borrow from the IMF because its conditionalities are good as they always encourage spending in key sectors. Meanwhile, Musokotwane says the KCM saga is going to be a challenge for the UPND government because at the moment, no one knows who...



