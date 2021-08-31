GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says there is no need for people who have not done any wrong to start panicking and moving funds to offshore accounts. Commenting on the Financial Intelligence Centre’s move to freeze Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) liquidator Milingo Lungu’s bank accounts following some suspicious transactions, Lifuka hoped that FIC would sparingly use its powers to freeze accounts and only do so once it had ample evidence to suggest wrong doing. “The general public should equally rise to the occasion and play its role by providing necessary information...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.