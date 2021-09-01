PRINCE Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika says Zambia will still have the same problems it had in the previous administration if governance systems are not changed. In an interview, Akashambatwa said organisational structures, governance systems and values needed to be transformed. “If you don’t transform yourself, the organisational structures, governance systems and the governance values, you would have actually constituted the same regime with different names for parties, with different personalities for presidents. It is easy to look at the symptoms and address those. But if you don’t address the root causes...



