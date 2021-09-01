Her Royal Highness Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II’s daughter Princess Cholwe speaks to then Minister of Water Development, Supply and Environment Protection Dennis Wanchinga when the Busoli Royal Establishment and Chalimbana River Handwater Conservation Trust handed over a petition on the destruction of Lusaka East Forest Reserve on November 1, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRINCESS Choolwe Nkomeshya says her mother, Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II, has not written any letter to President Hakainde Hichilema demanding for specific people to serve in his government. Commenting on a viral letter which suggested that Chieftainess Nkomeshya requested for certain individuals to serve in ministerial, permanent secretary and foreign service positions, Nkomeshya said the letter was not authentic. “That thing is plain, there is no authenticity on it. If indeed it was from her Royal Highness, it has no headed paper, it has no date stamp and it...