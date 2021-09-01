AN Investigation has revealed that Lusaka Businessman Valden Findlay’s company Chrismar Earthmoving Equipment imported fake Covid-19 vaccines for supply to the Ministry of Health. And the Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has confirmed that 10,000 doses of the vaccine labelled Hayat-Vax SARS-COV2 were imported around July 2021, adding that Chrismar Earthmoving Equipment did not have any import permit or distribution licence for drugs. According to sources, Chrismar Earthmoving Equipment was selected to supply the Covid-19 drugs to the Ministry of Health, but the development was thwarted before the consignment could...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.