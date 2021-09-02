FORMER Katuba UPND member of parliament Aubrey Kapalasa has written to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), accusing former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji and some other persons of abuse of authority. In a letter dated August 26, addressed to ACC acting director general, Kapalasa accused Malanji, who is Kwacha PF member of parliament, Swift Cargo Limited proprietor Goodward Mulubwa and unknown police officers of abuse of authority over a car he claimed was gifted to him by Malanji but was later seized after he refused to vote for Bill 10. “I...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.