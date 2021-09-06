ACTIONAID Zambia says the illegal importation of fake Covid-19 vaccines is a violation of the right to life of citizens and the right to health, adding that those involved should be prosecuted. In a statement, Friday, Actionaid Zambia Country director Nalucha Ziba said she was appalled that Chrismar Earthmoving Equipment imported fake Covid-19 vaccines despite not being a registered pharmaceutical company. “ActionAid Zambia has noted with concern the revelations by The Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) on the imported fake COVID-19 vaccines by Chrismar Earthmoving Equipment which were scheduled for...
