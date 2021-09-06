THE Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has revealed that in 2020, a government entity awarded three contracts amounting to over US$30 million to an individual and two companies which presented falsified documents to show that they were qualified when in fact not. And the FIC says in the same year, two Prominent Influential Persons (PIPs) holding positions in public institutions and political parties realised K160 million from illegal mining activities. The two case studies are contained in the FIC 2020 Typology Report which also shows that in 2020, the country lost...



