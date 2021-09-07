THE Lusaka High Court has struck out a matter in which African Life Financial Services commenced contempt proceedings against FDD leader Edith Nawakwi after she alleged that former Anglo-American workers were not paid their dues before the company transitioned in 2000. In the said matter, Dickson Mtonga and 22 other security guards sued African Life Financial Services limited in 2014 demanding US$300,000 and terminal benefits owed to them following their transfer. But the company asked the court to commit Nawakwi to prison for misrepresenting facts during a press briefing on...



