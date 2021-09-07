GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka has wondered why the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has failed to formally charge Valden Findlay’s company for importing fake COVID-19 vaccines. Responding to a query, Lifuka said ZAMRA’s conduct, which included the destruction of the vaccines without undertaking any formal testing, was a serious abrogation of duty. “The handling of the whole COVID-19 vaccines donation saga by ZAMRA leaves much to be desired. It is unimaginable that a country of laws could have a donation of vaccines to tackle a serious pandemic like COVID-19, without...
