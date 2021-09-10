European Union Ambassador Jacek Jankowski hands over some donations used by the election observers mission to Enlight Abilities co-founder Miyoba Hamuhuma in Lusaka on September 9, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

EUROPEAN Union Ambassador Jacek Jankowski says Zambia’s vibrant civil society has played a crucial role in protecting the people and strengthening democracy. Speaking when he presented some donations that were used by the EU election observers during elections to selected charitable organisations worth five million Kwacha, Ambassador Jankowski said the European observers were impressed with the huge voter turnout on election day. He added that the peaceful and orderly manner in which the election was conducted was another milestone achievement for Zambia. “Zambia’s vibrant civil society has played a crucial...