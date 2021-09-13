FOUNDATION for Democracy Process (FODEP) says President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to swear in Ministers before the newly introduced Ministries are ratified by Parliament is not fatal because it’s curable. In an interview, FODEP executive director George Chimembe said President Hichilema “cured” the problem by directing the Ministers in the new ministries not to execute any duties until Parliament approves the creation. “What is misleading is that people are saying the President does not have the power to do what he did and I think that is misleading the nation. When...



