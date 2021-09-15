HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 112 new COVID-19 cases out of 6,296 tests conducted.

In a statement, Wednesday, Masebo said the new cases were reported from 39 districts.

“In the last 24 hours, we conducted 6,296 tests with 112 new confirmed COVID-19 cases detected giving a 1.6 percent overall national positivity. The breakdown of the new cases and provincial positivities are as follows: Central province one (0.3 percent), Copperbelt province nine (1.1 percent), Eastern province nine (1.8 percent), Luapula province 13 (1.5 percent), Lusaka province one (0.1 percent), Muchinga seven (2.7percent), Northern province nine (1.0 percent), North-western province 40 (11.3 percent), Southern Province three (0.3 percent), Western 20 (4.6 percent),” Masebo said.

“At district level, the new cases were reported from 39 out of 116 districts, with the top five districts being Solwezi 22, Mwandi 13, Mufumbwe eight, Mwansabombwe six, and Kasempa four. The cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date now stands at 208,161.”

Masebo said the country had recorded one new COVID-19-related death from Lusaka Province.

“We recorded one new COVID-19-related death from Lusaka province, classified as a COVID-19 death. The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date now stands at 3,636 (classified as 2,726 COVID-19 deaths and 910 COVID-19 associated deaths). We currently have 941 active cases with 60 (six percent) currently admitted to COVID-19 Health facilities and 881 (94 percent) under community management,” she said.

“Patients in facilities: Of the admitted cases, 34 (57 percent) are on oxygen therapy and nine (15 percent) in critical condition, a slight increase from the figures recorded yesterday. We had 10 new admissions and nine discharges from the COVID-19 health facilities country wide. Patients being managed from home: We had a further 30 patients discharged from home management, having met the WHO criteria for discharge. This gives a combined 39 discharges from both home management and health facilities in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of recoveries recorded to date now stands at 203,584 (98 percent recovered).”

Masebo said the country had administered 3,642 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine, 203 Dose one and 1,313 Dose two AstraZeneca, as well as, 28 Dose one Sinopharm.

“In the last 24 hours, we administered the following: 3,642 doses of Johnson and Johnson, 203 Dose one and 1,313 Dose two AstraZeneca 28 Dose one Sinopharm. The cumulative number of doses that have been administered to date is 631,466, broken down by dose type as follows: 312,155 Dose 1 vaccinations and 319,311 fully vaccinated,” she said.

Masebo further urged women not to shun visiting health facilities to access various health services in the era of COVID-19.

“Today, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring continuity in the provision of health services in an integrated manner. COVID-19 has had a negative effect on our mothers, children and nutrition services. At the same time, we have learnt a lot of lessons and gained experience on how to preserve essential health services amidst COVID-19. We are confident that moving forward we expect improved health seeking behaviours and integrated service delivery,” said Masebo.

“Healthcare workers in health facilities have been directed to strengthen measures to protect our mothers, children and indeed the general public from COVID-19 as they visit health facilities. We therefore appeal to our mothers and families not to shun visiting health facilities to access various health services in the era of COVID-19 as measures have been in place to protect you. As we strive to keep our people healthy and safe at all levels, we must each remember that we have a role to play by continuing to correctly and consistently observe the five golden rules to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19.”