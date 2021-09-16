THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has revealed that it’s investigating a former ward councilor of Lusaka for the suspicious purchase of a named bank with all its assets worth K300 million. And the Commission has disclosed it is investigating DMMU officials for allegedly buying an unknown number of Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles for political activities in the last general elections using COVID-19 funds and other resources meant for disaster relief. ACC says it is also investigating a senior public official at a quasi-government institution involving the alleged purchase of 12 motor...



