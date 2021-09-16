SHIWANG’ANDU PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo has encouraged his party members not to despair despite losing elections, but to continue with the dream left behind by Michael Sata. And Kamfinsa member of parliament Christopher Kang’ombe says there is need to justify the abolishment of the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs. Delivering his maiden speech in parliament, Tuesday, Kampyongo said being voted out of government could be a setback but that was what democracy was about. “I want to urge the members of the Patriotic Front that we shall...



